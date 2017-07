Ground has been broken on a $1.7 million, two-story addition onto the Dickinson County Nature Center.

The two-story addition will include displays educating the public on the important role pollinating insects play in the food chain.

The center's director says funding is in place for the construction part of the project.

Fundraising is now underway for the second phase, which includes interior furnishings.

Construction of the addition is should be done in January.