"Kids in the Kitchen" cooks up fun with Siouxland youngsters

Iowa State University is cooking up some fun with some Siouxland youngsters.

The Iowa State Extension and Outreach center for Woodbury County is holding "Kids in the Kitchen," a three session class on nutrition and food science.

The program is offered to kids from kindergarten to second grade and teaches them how to prepare meals and snacks using the five main food groups.

They made oatmeal muffins and granola bars learn about healthy eating habits in that food group.

"I think it's important that they get introduced to cooking at an early start and so they gain an interest in it, and learn the more nutrition aspects of it, so they learn that they can make these simple things and that they can make healthier choices with these simple recipes," said Madison Hemer, from ISU extention and outreach.

The curriculum is based on research done by Iowa State University.

