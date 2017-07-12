King: Use funding from food stamps, Planned Parenthood to pay for border wall

Congress should use money from its food stamp budget, and Planned Parenthood funding, to pay for a wall along the U.S-Mexico border. That suggestion came from western Iowa Congressman Steve King, Wednesday.

King told CNN that, in addition to the $1.6-billion requested by the Office of Management and Budget to begin building the border wall, King would commit even more federal funds. "Absolutely, yes and more," King said. "And I'd throw another $5 billion on the pile and I would find half a billion of that from right out of Planned Parenthood's budget. And the rest of it could come out of food stamps and the entitlements that are being spread out for people who haven't worked in three generations."

King said the government needs to quote "ratchet back down" the number of Americans on food stamps.

CNN reports more than 40 million Americans receive food stamps, and nearly two-thirds of them are children, elderly or disabled.