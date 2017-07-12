Remsen residents hope to see changes in their community

The city of Remsen, Iowa plans on making changes in the near future.

The residents of Remsen wanted to see change within their community.

The City and Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council collected community input asking what they wanted to see changed or added.

Wednesday night they handed out the results in a 33-page document.

Seventy-three surveys were collected and housing was one of the top priorities.

"Presently, we are trying to do some housing development. We seem to be in need of lots to build homes, said Mayor of Remsen, Joel Fisch. We're trying to upgrade some of the houses we do have in town here and with that we'd like to be able to get more people moving to Remsen and also develop more of our downtown area."

Some other areas mentioned in the survey results include economic development, transportation and community facilities.

Mayor Joel Fisch says it will take time for the new changes.

