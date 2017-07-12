X's roughed up by Goldeyes for second straight night - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

X's roughed up by Goldeyes for second straight night

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Josh Vitters had an RBI in Sioux City's 9-2 loss to Winnipeg. Josh Vitters had an RBI in Sioux City's 9-2 loss to Winnipeg.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (KTIV) -

The Explorers dropped their third straight game on Wednesday night, 9-2, to the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Sioux City (26-23) gave up a run in the first inning and four more in the third. Winnipeg (28-23) added three more in the fifth and one more in the seventh to build a 9-0 lead before Sioux City scored.

The X's scored two runs in the eighth. Josh Vitters and Dre Gleason has RBI hits to drive in the first two runs of the night.

The three game series ends on Thursday. Sioux City is back home on Friday to play the Texas Airhogs.

