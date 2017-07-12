Camp provides safe space for burn survivors

Zoie Evans and Olivia Van Den Top have been friends for two years now.

It's a bond that started at Camp Foster YMCA.

"Zoie and I have been cabin mates for two years in a row," said Van Den Top. "And, we also have our entire cabin from last year and our cabin now."

While they are from cities more than two hours apart, one thing they have in common is that they are burn survivors.

For Evans, the cause involved fireworks ten years ago.

"It hit the curb and the flaming shrapnel landed on my left arm and chest," said Evans. "And, so I have third degree burns."

Every year they come to Miracle Burn Camp in Spirit Lake.

There they get to be with children who share similar experiences.

"They're amazing people," said Stacey Loen, co-director of Miracle Burn Camp. "Again, they're not defined by their scars. They all have a huge story to tell. They have so much to give. We can all learn a lot from them."

The kids get to enjoy a week of activities while getting to know each other.

"We do everything from paddle boarding, to horseback riding, archery, rifery," said Abbie Parker, director of camping programs at Camp Foster YMCA. "We play lots of games and sports, arts and crafts."

Then at the end of the week - the children enjoy a bonfire and share their stories in a safe space.

"It's very cool getting to see kids my age or who are older or younger than me who have burns," said Evans. "It's a very good learning experience just to see how many people are just like me."

And, when they leave, kids like Olivia say they'll keep in touch with the friends they've created for a lifetime.

"I think we'll continue to talk for a long time," she said. "And, as the years progress, I'll meet more people."

Wednesday, Sioux City Firefighters and Iowa Professional Firefighters Local 7 presented the camp with a donation to continue helping kids.

They, along with Sioux Falls Firefighters, gave more than $6,000.