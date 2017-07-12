Beneficial rains fall in southern Siouxland Wednesday

Many areas of Siouxland have been seeing dry conditions over the last month and a half.



Some area cities got a little relief on Wednesday though.



Storms tracked across the southern portions of the viewing area during the afternoon hours.



These brought nearly seven tenths of an inch of rain to Tekamah.



Denison and Carroll were near four tenths for their rain totals.



Other areas of the viewing area either saw a few hundredths of rain or none at all.



Dry weather takes hold with the next chance for rain Tuesday night.