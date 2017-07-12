Beneficial rains fall in southern Siouxland Wednesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Beneficial rains fall in southern Siouxland Wednesday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Many areas of Siouxland have been seeing dry conditions over the last month and a half.

Some area cities got a little relief on Wednesday though.

Storms tracked across the southern portions of the viewing area during the afternoon hours.

These brought nearly seven tenths of an inch of rain to Tekamah.

Denison and Carroll were near four tenths for their rain totals.

Other areas of the viewing area either saw a few hundredths of rain or none at all.

Dry weather takes hold with the next chance for rain Tuesday night.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.