President Trump heads to Paris for Bastille Day celebrations

Early this morning President Trump landed in Paris. He's there for Bastille Day celebrations.

Later today he's scheduled to do a news conference - the first time he's faced questions since his son admitted meeting with a Russian lawyer to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Ahead of today's news conference President Trump is speaking out about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "There are many things that I do that are the exact opposite of what he would want. So when I keep hearing about that he would have rather had Trump, I think 'probably not," said the President.

Mr. Trump calls questions about his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer a witch hunt.

But Christopher Wray, the president's nominee to head the FBI, told senators he didn't think it's a witch hunt during his senate confirmation hearing.

Wray will be heading up the agency leading the Russia investigation

The FBI may want to know more about Trump Jr's meeting.

According to emails, the attorney had damaging information on Hillary Clinton. "In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently," said Donald Trump Jr. Trump Organization

But Trump Junior says he wasn't the only one checking out the competition. "Hillary Clinton was doing incredible opposition research on the Trumps. We all face that. That's what politics is these days," said Rep. Chris Collins, (R) New York.

Politics - following President Trump overseas this morning. His visit, already prompting demonstrations.

A pew survey found 86 percent of the French people have no confidence in Mr. Trump on world affairs.