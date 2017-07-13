Celebrate National Fry Day! - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Celebrate National Fry Day!

July 13 is National French Fry Day!

Hot, crispy, and highly addictive - who doesn't love a handful of salty french fries?

The exact origin of the not-so-healthy snack isn't clear.

The earliest known reference to 'french fried potatoes' occurs in the English work 'Cookery for Maids of all Work' published in 1856.

Some believe the term 'french fries' came, not from France, but from Belgium during the first world war - after American soldiers tried the delicacy in the then-french speaking country.

So whether you like them shoestring, curly or waffle - grab some Ketchup and celebrate national french fry day!

