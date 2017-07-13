Crop production forecast to plummet in dry South Dakota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Crop production forecast to plummet in dry South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Crop production in drought-stricken South Dakota is forecast to be down dramatically this year.

The Agriculture Department estimates the state's winter wheat crop will total 28 million bushels, down 56 percent from last year, and the spring wheat crop at 32 million bushels, down 32 percent. Oat production is expected to be down 30 percent, to 6.3 million bushels.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows nearly all of South Dakota in some stage of drought or abnormally dry, with the worst areas in the north central and northwest parts of the state.

