Musketeers head coach Varady accepts job with OHL team

Coming off their first Clark Cup Finals appearance in 30 years, the Sioux City Musketeers are now in the search for a new head coach.

Today the organization announced head coach Jay Varady has accepted the same position with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League.

In his four seasons on the bench for the Musketeers, Varaday amassed a record of 136-88-10, and leading the two to this year's Clark Cup Finals and two Western Conference Finals.

Varady leaves as the third winningest coach in Musketeers history. Varady was named USHL's Coach of the Year for the 2016-2017 season.

A full statement from Varady and Musketeers Managing Partner Lloyd Ney can be found on the Musketeer's website.