Musketeers head coach Varady accepts job with OHL team - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Musketeers head coach Varady accepts job with OHL team

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Coming off their first Clark Cup Finals appearance in 30 years, the Sioux City Musketeers are now in the search for a new head coach.

Today the organization announced head coach Jay Varady has accepted the same position with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League.

In his four seasons on the bench for the Musketeers, Varaday amassed a record  of 136-88-10, and leading the two to this year's Clark Cup Finals and two Western Conference Finals.

Varady leaves as the third winningest coach in Musketeers history. Varady was named USHL's Coach of the Year for the 2016-2017 season. 

A full statement from Varady and Musketeers Managing Partner Lloyd Ney can be found on the Musketeer's website. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.