Convicted robber resentenced in federal court

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A federal judge changed Levon Dean Jr.'s sentence to the mandatory minimum 30 years and one day.

Dean was previously sentenced to 33 years in January 2015. 

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed an appeals court decision back in April to keep the original sentence.

Dean was convicted by a federal judge in 2014 after helping his brother, Jamal Dean, in two separate charges. 

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Levon and Jamal Dean conspired to rob two local drug dealers in April 2013.

Jamal Dean is currently serving a life sentence. 

