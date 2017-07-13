Comfortable feel not expected to last long

Much more comfortable conditions are in store for our Thursday after another oppressive day yesterday. A cold front has since moved through the region and that has dropped off our humidity and temperatures. Highs will rebound into the mid 80s with a much more pleasant feel in the air. We'll see decreasing cloud cover through the day as well as high pressure builds in. High pressure continues to hold strong right into the weekend but southerly winds take back over to kick start the closeout of the workweek.

This will allow temperatures to climb back into the 80s and 90s Friday through Sunday. Sunshine will prevail this weekend right into next week but start to then focus our attention to some sporadic storm chances as a cold front looks to work in during the day on Wednesday. Out ahead of that boundary though highs will really soar. We're looking at the upper 90s on both Tuesday and Wednesday with heat index values likely climbing towards 105°. I'm going to keep a slight chance of storms around Tuesday night as well with some lingering thunderstorms possible next Thursday as the cold front begins to progress east.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer