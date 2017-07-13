"WHAT'S COOKIN'?": Pizza Pasta Salad

(KTIV) -
It's the season for a lot of barbecues and Kay Econ joins us with an awesome idea for a side dish.
Pizza Pasta Salad
8 ounces rotini pasta, cooked and drained
1 (5 ounce) package pepperoni minis
4 ounces of cheddar cheese, cubed ( If you don't like cheddar you may use the kind you prefer)
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 green pepper, diced
1 (2.25 ounce) can sliced ripe olives
2 tablespoons sliced green onion
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta in salted water according to package directions. Drain and cool. Toss all of the salad ingredients in a large bowl, except for cheese. Add 3/4 to 1 cup Zesty Italian Dressing. Chill 1 to 2 hours. Top with grated Parmesan cheese right before serving! Enjoy!.
