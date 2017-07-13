"WHAT'S COOKIN'?": Pizza Pasta Salad

It's the season for a lot of barbecues and Kay Econ joins us with an awesome idea for a side dish.



Pizza Pasta Salad



8 ounces rotini pasta, cooked and drained

1 (5 ounce) package pepperoni minis

4 ounces of cheddar cheese, cubed ( If you don't like cheddar you may use the kind you prefer)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 green pepper, diced

1 (2.25 ounce) can sliced ripe olives

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese



Cook pasta in salted water according to package directions. Drain and cool. Toss all of the salad ingredients in a large bowl, except for cheese. Add 3/4 to 1 cup Zesty Italian Dressing. Chill 1 to 2 hours. Top with grated Parmesan cheese right before serving! Enjoy!.

Add 3/4 to 1 cup Zesty Italian Dressing. Chill 1-2 hours in the frige.

>>