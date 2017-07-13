Sgt. Bluff-Luton likes state chances against top seed

The Iowa high school state softball tournament starts on Monday in Fort Dodge. The girls Union has taken the mystery out of the way they seed teams, doing it strictly based on rankings. That is not good news for teams outside of the top-15.

Sgt. Bluff-Luton is the only un-ranked team in the Class 4A field. So the Warriors are the eighth seed out of eight teams.

SBL has a 28 and 10 record, but their schedule was heavy with Class 5A teams, playing 11 games against teams in the larger class. But the Warriors like their chances.

"I think they're pretty good," said SBL senior Merrin Van Velzen. "We went to ADM for a tournament there and we did alright there but I think we have a better chance now. We're more prepared for it. We've seen the pitchers over there and we think we're ready for it."

"Yeah, it's definitely important to start off right at the bat," said SBL senior Josie Clay. "We haven't done that all year but all of us have our bats going and we're excited. We're ready to go and ready to play."

Sergeant Bluff-Luton beat LeMars, 8-3, in the regional finals. SBL plays at 1 o'clock Tuesday against 2nd-ranked Winterset (32-7).