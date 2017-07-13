Heat and humidity creep up for Friday with warmer weekend again

After a couple of very muggy days some more comfortable air moved in for our Thursday.



Temperatures were near average in the mid 80s with lower humidity.



Combined with the mostly sunny skies it was a great day to be outdoors.



The pleasant weather stays tonight with quiet conditions and lows near 60 degrees.



The heat and humidity won't be gone for long though.



They start to creep back in on Friday with highs near 90 and dew points in the mid 60s.



Highs will jump into the 90s on Saturday and the humidity will really become noticeable.



It will likely feel near 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.



We will keep the sunny skies though and they will last through the weekend. |



The dry and hot weather sticks around into the work week with just a few more clouds moving in by Tuesday.



Tuesday and Wednesday night we will have small chance for some thunderstorms as a front stalls near the region.



The moisture would be welcome as we continue to experience dry weather over much of the area.