US 75 in Winnebago, NE may soon see a new roundabout

Highway 75 in Winnebago, Nebraska may soon change.

The Nebraska Department of Roads held an open house for citizens today.

The open house let them see plans for a new roundabout.

It would be located at the intersections of U-S 75 and U-S 77 and Road 52.

People who have worked on the plans say the addition will make that section safer for pedestrians.

"I think the project is going to turn out to be a real nice addition to the village of Winnebago but, when we're done it's really going to enhance the safety and also the appearance" says Kevin Domogalla, District 3 Engineer.

The Nebraska Department of Roads says if all goes as planned, construction could begin as early as 2019.