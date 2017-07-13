Construction relief in sight for Siouxlanders traveling on Highway 75 near Le Mars, IA

Following months of construction on the southbound lanes on 75 from Le Mars to Merrill, Iowa, relief is on the way for drivers.

Construction on the southbound lanes is at the halfway mark.

The two mile stretch of highway is down to two lanes, until construction is complete on the new southbound lanes.

The 8.2 million dollar project may look like its far from done, with dirt covering where the lanes used to be.

But, an end is in sight.

"We started the construction on US 75 from Merrill to Le Mars, started in mid May. Construction phase currently the contractor is working on the grating, roadway pipes, they're mostly complete. We're looking at being prepared for paving probably around mid August this year" says Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Schultz says once pavement begins on US 75, the project will move along quickly.

The Iowa Department of Travel says construction on the southbound lanes is expected to be complete by October 1st of this year.