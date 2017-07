9-year-old class with their instructors Darrien Ford and JoEllen Farnick.

8-year-old class instructed by Shaley McDermott and Ally Hecht.

Summer's in full swing at Girls Inc. in Sioux City.

They have about 200 girls ages 6 to 18 this year.

This summer they are working on financial literacy, careers, engineering and personal safety.

KTIV's Sheila Brummer joined the young ladies for a tour on Thursday afternoon.

