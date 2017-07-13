Mercy Medical Center unveils new Child Advocacy Center

Out with the old...in with the new.

Abused children in Siouxland have been seeking help at the Mercy Child Advocacy Center for nearly 20 years.

On Thursday, medical personnel swung open the doors to their $3 million upgraded facility.

"It feels like it's ten times bigger," said Mercy Medical Center pediatric nurse, Karin Ward.

The old center had just one waiting room, one observation room, and one interview room.

The new facility multiplies that by three.

"It didn't allow them to work with us like they'll be able to now," said Ward.

The CAC therapist, didn't used to be with the center.

Patients had to walk to a separate building for meetings.

"I was in the hospital trying to redirect people to where I was at," said counselor, Alison Boughn. "It was always a challenge, especially if they'd never been there before."

"People were getting lost," said Ward. "Showing up at the Child Advocacy Center because that's technically what she fell under but she actually was in another building on another floor. Super confusing for people."

Now, there's two therapists under one roof.

The center has a traditional verbal therapist.

And a creative art therapist.

"A lot of times kids don't have the words for their experiences, but if they can show you a picture, they can tell you what that feeling is or what it looks like," said Boughn.

Alison Boughn talks with the children while they draw, color, paint, or play around with beads and other arts and crafts.

It allows the children to use an unspoken language to express their feelings.

"You're actually able to talk about what you want to talk about instead of maybe what you expect other people want you to talk about," said Boughn.

"It can be happy and fun and kind of take their mind off what's going on," said Ward.

The new center now allows Mercy to aid over 800 children from Woodbury County to Kossuth County.

With more inclusion also comes seclusion.

The new center stands alone, giving children and staff all the resources necessary for care in one spot.

Proper privacy and proper care.

Officials with the center say they don't charge their patients.

They don't want money to be the reason an abused child can't be helped.