City of South Sioux City, NE receives grant for planned recreation center

The City of South Sioux City moved a step closer in making their recreational facility a reality.

The city is receiving a $360,000 grant through the state of Nebraska.

The grant will put a dent in the $2.4 million facility in Scenic Park on the riverfront.

The city has raised just over $1 million for the project, including funds raised by the Siouxland Tennis Association.

The rec center will include facilities for soccer, tennis, volleyball, and basketball among other activities.

"Having an indoor recreational facility really aids us in creating a positive quality of life, a positive atmosphere, for people to come to," said City of South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist. "I think it blends well with what the city goals and visions are."

City officials say construction on the project is set to begin in Spring 2018.

The city is now trying to reach out to larger corporations for further donations.