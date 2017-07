A Spencer, Iowa, woman has the keys to a new car thanks to some Siouxland college students.

Anna Becker is a single mom, with several kids.

The 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass she received was donated by Northwest Iowa Community College's Skills U-S-A "Charitable Chariots" Program.

It was one of two cars the program have away on Thursday.

College students in that program use their skills to refurbish the vehicle.