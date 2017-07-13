Ex-lawmaker convicted of sexual assault loses new trial bid - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ex-lawmaker convicted of sexual assault loses new trial bid

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

A former South Dakota legislator convicted of sexual assault has lost another bid for a new trial.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed a district court ruling from last year that it lacked jurisdiction in Ted Klaudt's motion for a new trial.

The 59-year-old Klaudt served eight years in the state House before losing a run for the Senate in 2006.

He was arrested after five girls told authorities that Klaudt assaulted them. He was convicted on four counts of sexual assault in 2007 and sentenced to 54 years in prison.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2tPBt5u ) says in his latest bid for a new trial, Klaudt argued that state law didn't make his actions illegal at the time he committed them. He said he was convicted after state law was changed.
 

