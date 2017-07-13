July 13th weather history in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

July 13th weather history in Sioux City

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Thursday was a pretty typical July day in Sioux City with highs in the mid 80s and just a little mugginess.

Other years have seen more extremes on this date.

In 1995 it was a very warm day as the temperatures reached 105 degrees with muggy air in place as well.

1950 was a different story as the day started at 49 degrees, enough for a record low.

However, by the afternoon the temperature topped out in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

It was a wet day in 1962 when thunderstorms through the day dumped 2.25 inches of rain.

