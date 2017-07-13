July 13th weather history in Sioux City

Thursday was a pretty typical July day in Sioux City with highs in the mid 80s and just a little mugginess.



Other years have seen more extremes on this date.



In 1995 it was a very warm day as the temperatures reached 105 degrees with muggy air in place as well.



1950 was a different story as the day started at 49 degrees, enough for a record low.



However, by the afternoon the temperature topped out in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.



It was a wet day in 1962 when thunderstorms through the day dumped 2.25 inches of rain.