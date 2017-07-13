Water warning from witness of deadly Missouri River drowning

Thursday was the third time a person went missing at Burbank Beach, near Elk Point, South Dakota over the last two years.

Most recently, we covered the death of Briar Cliff wrestler Thomas Patterson who drowned in the Missouri River less than a year ago.

It's a tragedy no one would ever want to keep as a memory.

"I don't like coming here," said Daniel Loofe, a Sioux City resident. "I don't like getting in the river. It just scares me thinking about if I was here again witnessing someone else drown."

Burbank Beach is a place where Loofe, and his girlfriend Danielle Bauerly, used to hangout with friends enjoying the sun and having some laughs.

The place feels much different after Patterson disappeared into the river in September 2016.

Patterson drowned.

"When his friends decided to walk across the river, and they couldn't get back because the current got too strong, so Tom decided to grab his dog's chain and wrap it around his waist and he was going to use it almost as a tether to pull his friends across," said Loofe.

Loofe, who had just met Patterson hours before, says he witnessed Patterson get pulled under by the current.

"A friend of mine and I, we ran out and tried to get him and the current was way too strong," he said.

Loofe got stuck in the middle and held on to a log and had to be rescued.

"And, Tom just never came back," said Loofe.

That tragic day has never left Loofe and Bauerly's memories.

And, he has decided never to go in the water at Burbank Beach again.

"I feel like there should be at least a rope or a booey that marks where you can not go past. And I feel like there should always be somebody here that has a boat vehicle of some kind, like a jet ski or something in case something does happen."

Whatever it takes so that another family doesn't have to experience the same tragedy the Patterson's had to endure, he said.

Loofe and Bauerly hope sharing their story will stick with other people, who may go to Burbank Beach in the future.