Parents of BCU student who drowned want action

BCU student Thomas Patterson went missing at Burbank Beach on September 4, 2016.

Patterson was swept under by a strong current as he was helping friends who were swimming in the Missouri River make it back to shore.



After ten days of searching, his body was found after authorities say he drowned.

Patterson's parents hope action is taken to keep people safe after a third person went missing at the same location less than a year after their son.



They returned to Sioux City, in May, to celebrate what would have been their son's graduation from Briar Cliff.



When Thomas Patterson went missing, his parents spent days with law enforcement and search crews as they had all hands-on-deck searching for their son.



They were hours that could have been spent helping others during their regular duties.



And, dive crews wouldn't have had to put their own lives at risk if changes were made to Burbank Beach.



"I want to see the beach closed," said Walt Patterson, Thomas Patterson's father. "Apparently that beach was created when there was the big flood out there in 2011. And, so there's not a lot of history on that beach other than there's been three drowning deaths there now."



"The way I saw it, you have two choices," said Joene Patterson, Thomas Patterson's mother. "You either start manning and patrolling the beach area and turning it into a recreational site that's patrolled. Or you close it."



Thomas Patterson's father says he reached out the the South Dakota Governor's Office Thursday to see some action taken.



Patterson says they told him they would get back to him.

