U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives river safety tips - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives river safety tips

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Swimming, even wading, in the Missouri River comes with risks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the current varies throughout the river.

Experts say the current is swift.

If you want to spend time near, or in, the water, Army Corps officials encourage you to take precautions.

"We recommend the use of life jackets," said Dave Becker, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.  "We just believe in them so strongly because there's so much uncertainty with recreating near water." 

The Army Corps also says that you need to make sure the life jacket is in good shape. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.