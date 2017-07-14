U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives river safety tips

Swimming, even wading, in the Missouri River comes with risks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the current varies throughout the river.

Experts say the current is swift.

If you want to spend time near, or in, the water, Army Corps officials encourage you to take precautions.

"We recommend the use of life jackets," said Dave Becker, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. "We just believe in them so strongly because there's so much uncertainty with recreating near water."

The Army Corps also says that you need to make sure the life jacket is in good shape.