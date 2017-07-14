Medical helicopter has close encounter with drone in Sioux Falls, SD

A medical team transporting a patient on board a Sanford AirMed helicopter says it recently had a close encounter with a drone flying well above the 400-foot ceiling required by federal rules.

AirMed Safety Officer Josh Weiland says the `near miss' was reported to Air Traffic Control in Sioux Falls.

Weiland tells the Argus Leader a pilot, nurse and medic were transporting a patient Sunday over central Sioux Falls at about 700 feet when a team member saw the drone about 50 feet away.

Weiland says there are rules for a reason and drone operators need to be aware of what's going on 400 feet and up.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the number of `near misses' with aircraft is on the rise as is the number of drones.

To view a list of the FAA's airspace restrictions for unmanned aircraft systems click here.