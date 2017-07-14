8-hour tree standoff ends peacefully in Sioux Falls - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

8-hour tree standoff ends peacefully in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

A standoff between Sioux Falls police and a robbery suspect who holed up in a tree ended peacefully after more than eight hours.

The 41-year-suspect climbed into the tree shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday when officers acting on a tip went to a residence at arrest him.

The man refused to cooperate with authorities until finally surrendering without incident about 9 p.m. He was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
 

