8-hour tree standoff ends peacefully in Sioux Falls

A standoff between Sioux Falls police and a robbery suspect who holed up in a tree ended peacefully after more than eight hours.

The 41-year-suspect climbed into the tree shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday when officers acting on a tip went to a residence at arrest him.

The man refused to cooperate with authorities until finally surrendering without incident about 9 p.m. He was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

