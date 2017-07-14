Veterans memorial vandalized in northern Iowa

City officials are planning to repair a veterans memorial that was vandalized at a northern Iowa cemetery.

The damage was discovered last month at the Belmond Cemetery in Belmond.

The vandal or vandals knocked over a stone depiction of a rifle and helmet that formed a sort of cross behind a pair of combat boots.

Belmond Police Chief Rick McDaniel told Mason City television station KIMT that a $500 reward has been offered for information leading to prosecution of the person or people responsible. No arrests have been reported.

McDaniel says Belmond officials are working on replacing or repairing the shattered depiction, using city budget money.

