Shantel Krebs: Congressional campaign raises over $130K

Shantel Krebs' congressional campaign says she raised more than $130,000 in the second quarter of 2017 and ended the period with more than $230,000 in the bank.

Krebs is South Dakota's secretary of state.

She's competing in the 2018 Republican primary against former state public utilities commissioner and former governor chief of staff Dusty Johnson.

Both want to succeed U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, who is running for governor.

Johnson earlier said he raised more than $120,000 in the second quarter, ending the period with more than $288,000.

