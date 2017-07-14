Sioux City Pop-Up-Park set for July 18 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Pop-Up-Park set for July 18

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Parks and Recreation are giving residents a heads up on an out-of-nowhere event.

Sioux City will hold their first summer Pop-Up-Park on July 18 at Dale Street Park on 15th and Dale Streets. 

The free event will only last one hour, going from 6-7 p.m.

Pop-Up-Parks utilize existing parks for quick and fun activities to help bring families and communities together.

Along with "tailgating games", Sioux City's Pop-Up-Park will feature giveaways from Sioux City Police, container gardening demonstrations, touring a Sioux City Fire truck and use of the splash pad. 

