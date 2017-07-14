Iowa museum opens new Korean War exhibit

An Iowa museum has opened a new Korean War exhibit that honors the state's veterans.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Grout Museum District in Waterloo opened "The Cold War Ablaze: Iowans in the Korean War" exhibit on Friday.

The exhibit includes some historic background on the war, but focuses more on the individual experiences of Iowa's soldiers, sailors, Marines and Air Force personnel.

The display includes a large map of Korea that's surrounded by a timeline of the war with the military dog tags of the state's nearly 570 veterans killed placed in order of the time they fell.

The museum's exhibits curator Erin Dawson says many of the items featured in the exhibit, including military uniforms and weapons, have been donated or loaned by Iowa's veterans.

