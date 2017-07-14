Iowa museum opens new Korean War exhibit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa museum opens new Korean War exhibit

Posted:
WATERLOO, IA (AP) -

An Iowa museum has opened a new Korean War exhibit that honors the state's veterans.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Grout Museum District in Waterloo opened "The Cold War Ablaze: Iowans in the Korean War" exhibit on Friday.

The exhibit includes some historic background on the war, but focuses more on the individual experiences of Iowa's soldiers, sailors, Marines and Air Force personnel.

The display includes a large map of Korea that's surrounded by a timeline of the war with the military dog tags of the state's nearly 570 veterans killed placed in order of the time they fell.

The museum's exhibits curator Erin Dawson says many of the items featured in the exhibit, including military uniforms and weapons, have been donated or loaned by Iowa's veterans.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.