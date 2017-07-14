Mills Fleet Farm to add location at Sunnybrook Village by 2018

Retail chain Mills Fleet Farm will be adding its first location in Sioux City in the fall of 2018.

The retailer and Anthony Properties announced it would build a 218,000-square-foot retail center at the new Sunnybrook Village, located near the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road.

The Sioux City location will feature everything from clothing, housewares, outdoor gear and farming supplies, to a tire center, car wash and convenience store with gas pumps.

Mills Fleet Farm features 37 locations in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.