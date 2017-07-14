Heat and humidity move back in for the weekend

Finally, after such a muggy stretch, more comfortable air has worked into Siouxland. We'll start off our Friday, seasonable and pleasant with clear skies as high pressure stands its ground overhead. It will begin to move to the east through the day and this will allow southerly flow to take back over. Abundant sunshine will be seen through the day as well thank to this area of high pressure. The heat and humidity will begin to build back in though later on this afternoon as highs climb right back toward 90°.

A warm front is on the move and this will be the focus of a few more clouds on our Saturday but a warmer and more muggy day nonetheless. Temperatures look to surge into the middle 90s with the feels like temps likely around and slightly above 100°. The 90s continue right into the middle of next with dry conditions expected through the day on Monday. Another frontal boundary will begin to approach the viewing area and with that, we'll see our storm chances heighten Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. As of now the best chances are like Tuesday and Wednesday with a few lingering t-showers early Thursday so stay tuned!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer