Trump nominates men to lead Iowa US attorney offices

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

President Donald Trump has nominated two men to serve as U.S. attorneys in Iowa's northern and southern districts.

The Trump administration announced Friday that the president had nominated Peter E. Deegan Jr. as U.S. attorney for Iowa's northern district, based in Cedar Rapids.

Deegan now works at an assistant U.S. attorney and is the chief of the northern district's criminal division.

The president also nominated Marc Krickbaum as U.S. attorney for the southern district of Iowa, based in Des Moines.

Krickbaum now works as an assistant U.S. attorney in the northern district of Illinois and previously worked in the Iowa southern district office.

The nominations are subject to Senate approval.
 

