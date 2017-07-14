Sioux City Police continue to investigate homemade fireworks accident

Thursday was the third time a person went missing at Burbank Beach, near Elk Point, South Dakota over the last two years.More >>
Thursday was the third time a person went missing at Burbank Beach, near Elk Point, South Dakota over the last two years.More >>
BCU student Thomas Patterson went missing at Burbank Beach on September 4, 2016.More >>
BCU student Thomas Patterson went missing at Burbank Beach on September 4, 2016.More >>
Zoie Evans and Olivia Van Den Top have been friends for two years now.More >>
Zoie Evans and Olivia Van Den Top have been friends for two years now.More >>