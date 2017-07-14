Sioux City Police continue to investigate homemade fireworks acc - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Police continue to investigate homemade fireworks accident

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police continue to investigate an accident involving homemade fireworks, that sent one man to the hospital last week. 

According to a press release, 39-year old Robert Magnuson was injured while handling the fireworks on July 8. 

Police say Magnuson suffered injuries to his right hand and leg. 

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment. 
 

