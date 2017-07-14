King Theatre receives renovation grant - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

King Theatre receives renovation grant

Posted:
Courtesy: Becky Bruning - King Theatre Courtesy: Becky Bruning - King Theatre
IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Renovators of a nearly century-old theater in western, Iowa have received a major grant.

Members of the King Theatre Board received a $62,005 Community, Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant for renovations toward the King Theatre in Ida Grove, Iowa.

The $62,005 is 15 percent of the group's construction costs. 

The city acquired the building in 2016, and volunteers are helping restore it to its former glory. 

But last month, the theater's back wall collapsed following a combination of heavy rains and the removal of a 400-pound piece of equipment resting against the wall. 

Officials believe the collapse will delay the anticipated December completion date.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.