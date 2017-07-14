King Theatre receives renovation grant

Renovators of a nearly century-old theater in western, Iowa have received a major grant.

Members of the King Theatre Board received a $62,005 Community, Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant for renovations toward the King Theatre in Ida Grove, Iowa.

The $62,005 is 15 percent of the group's construction costs.

The city acquired the building in 2016, and volunteers are helping restore it to its former glory.

But last month, the theater's back wall collapsed following a combination of heavy rains and the removal of a 400-pound piece of equipment resting against the wall.

Officials believe the collapse will delay the anticipated December completion date.