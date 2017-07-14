Nebraska collects $34M less tax revenue than expected - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska collects $34M less tax revenue than expected

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska state government ended the last fiscal year with $34 million less tax revenue than expected.

The state Department of Revenue reported Friday that revenue fell below projections in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The report says the state received $25 million less than expected in June.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says in a statement he is working with state agencies to constrain their spending.

He notes that Nebraska's state revenue forecast has been revised downward five times in the last two years.

Renee Fry, executive director of the OpenSky Policy Institute, says policymakers need to have an "honest conversation" about whether the state is collecting enough revenue to meet its needs.
 

