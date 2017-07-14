Distracted Driving law difficult to enforce - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Distracted Driving law difficult to enforce

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Law enforcement across the state of Iowa can now pull over drivers who are using their devices for things like texting, playing games and using social media. 

After two weeks of the law being a primary offense law enforcement officials, like Deputy David Hansen are struggling to prove what drivers are actually doing on their devices. 

"It's hard to see in the car especially with these faster patrol vehicles that sit lower to the ground. You can't see into the trucks, even into some cars, if someone's holding it down by their lap" says Deputy David Hansen with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office. 

Hansen says it's difficult to know if people are using their devices for things like GPS or getting ready to make a phone call. 

"If it was a game or social media or an email or even reading something as opposed to transmitting a message then there's no way for us to prove what was happening" says Hansen. 

Because it is so difficult for law enforcement to prove what drivers are doing on their devices it's difficult to actually ticket a distracted driver. 

But, would it be more effective to have a hands free law? 

"It would be beneficial for law enforcement because, where it is with semis and such, if you see them using it, it's a violation. We don't have to decide if they're playing a game or social media or texting or if they're actually making a phone call" says Hanson. 

