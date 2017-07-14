US Highway 20 Construction expected to be complete in late 2018

Construction along US Highway 20 is right on track.

During a meeting to discuss the Highway 20 the final phases of construction were discussed.

Moville to Correctionville has two major projects that are ongoing.

From Moville to Minnesota Avenue the paving is expected to be complete by 2018.

They second major project is from Minnesota to Correctionville and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Correctionville to Holstein is expected to be paved during the spring of next year.

"Everything is pretty much having a completion of '18 with the exception of that one segment from Minnesota Avenue to to Correctionville, which should be completed by the end of this year" says Tony Lazarowicz with the Iowa Department of Travel.

The entire US 20 project is expected to be open by the end of October 2018.