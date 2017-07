A disturbance between a former boyfriend and girlfriend in Storm Lake, Iowa landed them both in jail.

31-year-old Tommy Thiessen told police his former girlfriend came to his house and threw a rock at his pickup.

The rock damaged the windshield.

Police took 36-year-old Charlene Smith into custody.

Smith then told officers Thiessen assaulted her and threw her to the ground.

After an investigation police charged Smith with criminal mischief.

Then they charged Thiessen with domestic assault.