Plenty of sunshine was in our skies once again for our Friday.



Temperatures weren't too bad for this time of year either though humidity did increase through the day.



That will continue to be the trend as we head into the rest of the weekend.



High pressure will be dominating and will keep mostly clear skies overhead though our highs will be back in the mid 90s Saturday.



The heat index will be near 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday so be sure to take it easy if you will be out and about.



The 90s hold into the work week with muggy nights near 70 but a boundary will be moving into the area and will stall out.



This will give us several chances for scattered thunderstorms from Monday night through Thursday.



The greatest chances at this time look to be Tuesday night and Wednesday night.



Stay tuned for more details as we closer.