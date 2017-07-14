$56 million restoration plan for historic Warrior Hotel in Sioux City

Plans are in the works to renovate Sioux City's old Warrior Hotel and nearby Davidson Building.

There are plans to transform the historic buildings into a Marriott hotel with 146 rooms.

Roger Caudron, a spokesperson for Sioux City developer Lew Weinberg talked to KTIV News 4 Friday tonight about the 56-million dollar project.

It includes restaurants, stores, bars and apartments.

Weinberg plans to partner with a company called Restoration St. Louis that specializes in restoring historic buildings.

The project is tailored after the Blackhawk Hotel Project in Davenport, Iowa.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott confirms the city has been in talks with Weinberg, but nothing has been finalized at this time.

He says it's an exciting project for the city.

If everything goes as planned construction could start in the first quarter of 2018 and be finished in the late summer of 2019.

The Warrior Hotel was built in 1930 - but has been empty for years.