X's drop series opener to Texas as losing streak reaches five

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Michael Lang scores a run during Sioux City's loss to Texas on Friday night.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Explorers saw their losing streak reach five games with an 8-4 loss to Texas on Friday night at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park. Sioux City was out-hit, 13-6.

Sioux City scored two runs in the first and two more in the second to take a 4-2 lead. The Airhogs (21-32) took the lead with three runs in the fifth and never trailed again.

Sioux City starter Hobbs Johnson took the loss, giving up nine hits and six runs (four earned) before leaving with one out in the sixth inning. Johnson struck out five and walked two.

It was the opening game of a six-game homestand for the X's (26-25), who stayed in last place in the American Association's Central Division.

Game two of the series is Saturday at 7:05 pm.

