County officials in Iowa consider using body scanner at jail - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

County officials in Iowa consider using body scanner at jail

Posted:
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) -

A deadly jail escape has prompted officials in a southwestern Iowa county to consider spending up to $200,000 to install body scanners that would be used on inmates when they enter the jail. 

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker says that the scanners would be used to find contraband inmates try to smuggle into the county jail.

It would be used as they enter the jail and for trips to and from the courthouse.

A May 1 attempted escape at the jail by Wesley Correa- Carmenaty that resulted in the death of a deputy, has led to the push for more security.

County Supervisor Tim Wichman says the jail recently brought in $600,000 above the anticipated revenue which could be used to fund the purchase of the machines.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.