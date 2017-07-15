Man in custody after police pursuit near Hubbard, Nebraska

Dakota County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Lux Trucking near Hubbard, Nebraska on Friday, reference a disturbance between the business owner and two unknown males.

Prior to Deputies arrival, the driver left the area in a tan 2001 Dodge Durango.

Deputies located the vehicle traveling north on M Avenue near Kramper Lake.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit began.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for approximately 8 miles all on gravel roads and the pursuit ended at 180th St and S Avenue in Dakota County.

The suspect was identified as Ronald Soulek, 61, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with attempting to locate the other male.

Soulek told authorities that he was alone and nobody else was involved.

There were no injuries in the pursuit but several cars were ran off the road by Soulek.

His charges are Flight to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, DUI, No Operators License, Speeding, No vehicle registration and No Proof of Insurance.