Another sizzling day across the viewing area

The heat and humidity are back and Siouxland and it looks to be staying that way for a while. Temperatures once again climbed into the 90s with dew points in the 70s. This made for heat index values or the feels like temps on your skin near 100° and even above it for some of us. A weak cold front will move through tonight and this will drop our temps back into the lower 90s for our Sunday with just slightly lowered humidity. We'll remain dry as it swings through and then high pressure regains control heading into next week, giving us abundant sunshine right through Monday.

Our next shot at storms arrives Monday night as another frontal boundary begins to approach. This one will stall out to our south keeping the storm chance in the forecast through much of the workweek into next week. These system look to maybe change the pattern that we've been in as it looks to become a bit more active in terms of our rain chances. It is much needed though as much of the viewing area is in a drought. Temperatures continue to stay above average, even with the front, with highs staying near and above 90° through this coming Saturday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer