Northern Lights possible in Siouxland Sunday night

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
The Aurora Borealis or more commonly known, the Northern Lights could possibly be seen in Siouxland Sunday night into early Monday. The event is courtesy of a solar flare, which erupted out of a sunspot late Thursday into early Friday. The aurora forms when those particles flowing from the sun get caught up in the Earth's magnetic field. The particles interact with molecules of atmospheric gases to cause the beautiful glowing red and green colors of the aurora. Remember the best spots to view the northern lights are away from city lights in a dark, more rural area.

