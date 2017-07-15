Junk yard fire in Elk Point, SD could be seen for miles - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Junk yard fire in Elk Point, SD could be seen for miles

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Crews worked to put out a massive fire in Elk Point, SD Saturday evening. 

Fire officials say the fire was at a junk yard and several tires were burning. 

The smoke from the fire was so heavy it could be seen from Dakota Dunes, SD. 

Several agencies did respond to the fire including Elk Point, Vermilion, Yankton, Jefferson and Beresford. 

Smoke from the fire did start to die down around 6 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.  

KTIV will have the latest details on News 4 at 10. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.