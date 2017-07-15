Junk yard fire in Elk Point, SD could be seen for miles

Crews worked to put out a massive fire in Elk Point, SD Saturday evening.

Fire officials say the fire was at a junk yard and several tires were burning.

The smoke from the fire was so heavy it could be seen from Dakota Dunes, SD.

Several agencies did respond to the fire including Elk Point, Vermilion, Yankton, Jefferson and Beresford.

Smoke from the fire did start to die down around 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

